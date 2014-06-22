LONDON, June 22 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
RBS TO GET GREEN LIGHT TO GIVE SHARES AS BONUSES
Britain's Treasury is set to approve a bonus scheme at
state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland that will
give top executives 100 percent of their salary in shares,
irrespective of how the bank performs.
Britain blocked the bank from awarding bonuses worth double
an employee's fixed salary - the maximum allowed under a new
European Union bonus cap - in April.
EIRCOM AIMS TO RAISE 1 BLN EUROS IN LISTING
Ireland's biggest telecoms company Eircom is aiming to raise
1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from investors in Britain and
Ireland in an initial public offering that could value the
operator at 3 billion euros.
Shares in Eircom, which filed for protection from creditors
two years ago, are expected to be quoted in both London and
Dublin in a listing that could happen as soon as September.
TESCO INVESTOR COMPLAINTS PILE PRESSURE ON MANAGEMENT
One of Tesco's top 10 shareholders has expressed
concerns about strategy and management to the store's senior
independent director ahead of its annual general meeting on
Friday. The shareholder declined to be named.
WPP CHIEF SORRELL FACES REVOLT OVER 30 MLN STG PAY
WPP, the world's largest advertising group, is
facing a shareholder protest over a 30 million pound pay package
for its chief executive Martin Sorrell.
A quarter of the company's investors are expected to vote
against the payout at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.
ENGLAND'S WORLD CUP EXIT TO COST ECONOMY 300 MLN POUNDS
The England soccer team's failure to get out of the group
stages of the World Cup will cost the UK economy at least 300
million pounds ($511 million), economists estimate, due to
forgone sales of food and drinks, replica England football kit
and lower rates for television advertising during matches.
Research shows that stock markets also tend to underperform
on the first day of trading after the national team is knocked
out of the tournament.
The Sunday Telegraph
BRITISH CAR AUCTIONS PREPARES TO FLOAT
British Car Auctions, the UK's largest seller of second-hand
vehicles, is close to instructing six banks led by UBS
, HSBC and Numis for a initial public
offering that could value the firm at 1.2 billion pounds.
British Car Auctions is owned by private equity firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice.
BARCLAYS TO OFFER VOICE RECOGNITION
British lender Barclays is to introduce a voice
recognition system that verifies customers based on their speech
patterns. The system has already been offered to customers in
its high net worth Wealth arm and will be rolled out to retail
customers early next year.
RBS RESISTS PRESSURE TO HASTEN BANK SALE
Royal Bank of Scotland has told Britain's business secretary
it is unlikely to start the process of selling its Williams &
Glyn business before the end of next year, despite pressure to
accelerate plans.
Mail on Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE TO HOLD AUCTION FOR SPONSORS
The English Premier League will stage an auction for
sponsors for the first time in 12 years. Barclays has sponsored
the football league - one of the highest profile deals in sport
- since 2004. Its current sponsorship agreement expires at the
end of the 2015/2016 season.
The Observer
GSK SORRY FOR PITCH TO UNPAID INTERNS FOR DRUG TRIALS
Pharmaceuticals firm GlaxoSmithKline has apologised
after being accused of playing on the hardship of unpaid interns
to recruit them for clinical trials.
A marketing firm working for the company sought to post a
blog on careers websites suggesting that taking part in drug
trials could help graduates finance their way through unpaid
work placements.
($1 = 0.7366 Euros)
($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)