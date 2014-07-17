July 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
ASHLEY PULLS OUT OF 200 MLN STG SHARE PLAN
The billionaire founder of Britain's biggest sportswear
chain, Sports Direct, has withdrawn from a controversial
bonus scheme just weeks after forcing through the award. (thetim.es/1l5BCVM)
SHAREHOLDER BACKLASH FORCES ICAP TO REVIEW BONUSES
Interdealer broker ICAP is to go into talks with
shareholders over its executive bonus scheme after a third of
investors voted against its pay policy at the annual meeting. (thetim.es/1kxiArm)
FRENCH ACCUSE ROYAL MAIL OF BREACHING ANTITRUST LAW
Royal Mail has been caught up in a competition
investigation after French regulators accused one of its
subsidiaries of breaching antitrust laws. (thetim.es/Ud5EQm)
CONFUSED.COM ABOUT CAR INSURANCE? SO IS THE CITY REGULATOR
Britain's biggest price comparison websites are being
ordered to address insurance listings that mislead or confuse
their users.
The websites sometimes failed to provide the right
information to users buying motor and household insurance, the
Financial Conduct Authority said in a report. (thetim.es/1jQFfEn)
The Guardian
REGULATOR'S REPORT ON BANKS PROMPTS SPECULATION ABOUT
COMPETITION INQUIRY
Britain's new competition watchdog will release the outcome
of an initial study into the banking sector on Friday, prompting
speculation about a full-blown investigation into the industry.
(bit.ly/1tTfrvl)
The Telegraph
RUPERT MURDOCH'S LEGACY CAN ONLY BE SECURED WITH TOTAL MEDIA
CONTROL
With his jaw-dropping $80 billion approach to buy U.S. media
giant Time Warner Inc, Rupert Murdoch has made his
intentions crystal-clear: he wants to become the undisputed
global "king of content", and is willing to pay a fortune at the
top of the market to get his way.
The deal was rebuffed, of course, but Murdoch, who has
bounced back from the UK phone-hacking scandal and the split of
his corporate empire with remarkable ease, will be back. (bit.ly/1mW1Tty)
THE LETTER SENT TO LLOYDS CUSTOMERS UNDER A LAW FIRM'S NAME
Lloyds Banking Group has sent Chairman of the
Treasury Select Committee Andrew Tyrie an example of the letters
it sent customers who owed the bank money under the name of a
defunct law firm. (bit.ly/1r52kDH)
FIRSTGROUP VOWS 'DEEP REVIEW' OF PAY AFTER INVESTOR REVOLT
FirstGroup Chairman John McFarlane yesterday pledged
a "deep review" of the company's executive pay policies in the
wake of criticism of the near 2 million pound ($3.43
million)package received by Chief Executive Tim O'Toole last
year. (bit.ly/1rscptL)
Sky News
INVESTORS REVOLT AGAINST GULF KEYSTONE BOSS
Some investors in Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the
London-listed oil explorer, have lodged votes opposing the
re-election of founder Todd Kozel as an executive director. (bit.ly/UabXEc)
The Independent
POUND SOARS AS INFLATION LEAPS AND FED CHIEF JANET YELLEN
TALKS DOWN U.S. ECONOMY
The pound surged to new six-year highs against the dollar
last night as an inflation shock fuelled expectations of UK
interest rate rises while a dovish Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen warned over "false dawns" for the U.S. economy. (ind.pn/1paXMbL)
($1 = 0.5835 British pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)