The Sunday Times
SHIRE ON HUNT FOR ACQUISITIONS AFTER ABBVIE DEAL COLLAPSE
Drugmaker Shire is examining a multi billion-pound
swoop on an American rival after U.S. firm AbbVie
pulled out of its proposed $55 billion takeover of the group.
Rare diseases specialist NPS and Cubist, which makes a treatment
for superbug MRSA, could be among potential targets.
SIERRA LEONE SEEKS HELP FOR SAVE LONDON MINING
Sierra Leone's finance minister flew into London this
weekend to meet prospective buyers of London Mining,
which is to enter administration. The company, which owns the
Marampa mine in Sierra Leone, has been battling high costs, a
sharp drop in iron prices and the impact of the Ebola virus on
operations in West Africa.
FITNESS FIRST TO SELL GERMAN CLUBS
Gym chain Fitness First, owned by Oaktree Capital,
is in talks to sell its 80 clubs in Germany for about 200
million pounds, the latest stage of a big restructuring at the
company.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS LINE UP FOR EUROSTAR
A number of infrastructure funds are teaming up to buy the
British government's 40 percent stake in Eurostar, worth a
possible 300 million pounds. Potential bidders include
Singapore's GIC together with EDF Invest of France and Canada's
CDPQ with British pensions fund, Universities Superannuation
Scheme.
EXPONENT CONSIDERS SELLING QUORN IN 300 MLN STG DEAL
Private equity firm Exponent is considering a sale of Quorn,
a manufacturer of meat substitute products, which could be
valued at around 300 million pounds. Nestle, which
reportedly came close to buying the brand in 2011, could be
among the suitors.
GREENE KING MULLING IMPROVED BID FOR SPIRIT
Ale-maker Greene King is working on plans to make an
improved offer of 700 million pounds for rival Spirit Pub Co
ahead of a deadline on Tuesday. Spirit rejected a 661
million pound takeover approach from Greene King last month.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER IN TALKS TO CREATE U.S. PLANT
Luxury car-maker Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with several
southern U.S. states about building a factory there, which would
allow the company to tap into the second-largest car market,
whilst avoiding high import tariffs and mitigating the impact of
fluctuating currency rates.
U.S. INDUSTRIALIST TO GET TAXPAYER MONEY TO TAKE ON REFINERY
American tycoon Gary Klesch is poised to receive loan
guarantees of 100 million pounds from Britain's Treasury and a
10 million pound grant from the Welsh government to take over
the Milford Haven oil refinery, which employs more than 400
staff.
The Sunday Telegraph
PRUDENTIAL BACKS 1 BLN STG TIDAL POWER PROJECT
Insurer Prudential is poised to become the
cornerstone investor in a 1 billion pound tidal power station in
Wales. Prudential, which has joined with five other British
insurers and committed to invest 25 billion pounds in UK
infrastructure projects in the next five years, is to inject up
to 100 million pounds in the Swansea Bay Tidal power station.
OIL FIND EXPECTED IN SOUTHERN ENGLAND
Drilling results from an oil field in West Sussex, southern
England, are expected this week, with one of its owners,
Magellan Petroleum, predicting the site could hold 226.1 million
barrels of oil equivalent, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.
NIGERIAN GENERAL AMASSES STAKE IN SCANDAL-HIT AFREN
An oil and gas explorer founded by a retired Nigerian
general has become Afren's biggest shareholder, with a
7.1 percent stake. The British company has sacked its chief
executive, chief operating officer and two associate directors
after an independent review into unauthorised payments found
evidence of "gross misconduct".
(1 US dollar = 0.6214 British pound)
