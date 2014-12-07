LONDON Dec 7 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

BP TO WIELD JOBS AXE AS OIL PRICE SLUMP TAKES TOLL

BP is to axe middle managers and freeze projects as it grapples with the plummeting oil price. The company is also slashing the oil price assumption used to set its day-to-day budget.

PREMIER FOODS BOSS BACKS DOWN IN 'PAY-TO-STAY' SUPPLIERS STORM

Premier Foods has backed down in the row over supplier payments, saying it is willing to change company policy if "some people feel uncomfortable".

FEARS GROW FOR HONDA PLANT

Fresh doubts have been raised over the future of Honda's British plant after it scraped a profit of just 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) on sales of 2 billion pounds in its 2013-14 year.

ANGLO AMERICAN TO UNVEIL PLATINUM SELL-OFF PLANS

Anglo American will unveil plans this week to offload billions of pounds worth of laggard mines as it struggles to cope with falling prices and high costs.

CANARY WHARF BIDDERS WOO CHINESE

The Qatar-led consortium bidding for Canary Wharf hopes to persuade China's sovereign wealth fund to switch sides and back its sweetened 2.6 billion pounds offer.

PENNINES TRACK HITS BUFFERS

British finance minister George Osborne's flagship plan to boost rail links between northern cities is likely to be shunted back by up to three years because of ballooning costs and delays to Network Rail's electrification programme.

The Sunday Telegraph

FOSSIL FUEL INVESTING A RISK TO PENSION FUNDS, SAYS ENERGY SECRETARY

Investing in fossil fuels is increasingly risky because global action to tackle climate change will curb demand, forcing companies to leave unprofitable reserves in the ground, Ed Davey, the Energy Secretary has warned.

ACTIVISTS PLOT RAID ON SAINSBURY'S

Crystal Amber the UK activist fund, is in talks with several large overseas investors about mounting a dramatic share raid on J Sainsbury, as part of a bold plan that could see an attempt to engineer a takeover of Britain's No. 3 grocer.

SUPERMARKETS FACE YEARS MORE PAIN, WARNS B&Q BOSS

Ian Cheshire, the outgoing boss of B&Q owner Kingfisher , has warned that it could take years for the leading supermarket chains to turn around their performance.

OVERDRAFT FEES FUEL WATCHDOG CONCERNS

Bank overdraft charges have jumped in the last year in a development likely to raise concerns at the competition regulator as it considers tackling the dominance of the major high street banks.

BUYOUT GIANTS PLAN 1.5 BLN STG BIDS FOR EUROPE'S LARGEST SOFT DRINK BOTTLER

The former owner of Orangina is weighing a return to the drinks industry with a 1.5 billion pounds approach for Europe's biggest soft drinks bottler.

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among a handful of suitors lining up bids for Refresco Gerber, which bottles Innocent Smoothies and Del Monte fruit juices.

Mail on Sunday

NEW FASHION CHAIN FUELS HOPE FOR THE HIGH STREET

A new fashion chain codenamed Project 50 and led by former Asda chief Andy Bond will launch in July. The plan is to open 50 stores in just two months, backed by an initial 20 million pounds from South African billionaire Christo Wiese.

WATER FIRMS TOLD: CUT BILLS AS YOUR COSTS COME DOWN

Regulator OFWAT is expected to demand this week that water companies cut household bills because cheaper borrowing means the companies' costs have come down faster than expected. (1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound) (Compiled by James Davey)