The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
To previous warnings in recent months about the effects of
lost rail franchises and the vagaries of the US school year,
FirstGroup has added the British weather, terrorism in Paris and
a shortage of American bus drivers.(thetim.es/1P0PHTn)
TalkTalk is preparing for the launch of a mobile phone
network after hiring the head of a Dutch telecoms start-up. (thetim.es/1PDXjdL)
The Guardian
Google's 2,300 staff in the UK earned an average wage of
£160,000 each last year, despite the group's insistence that its
British operation is a modest outpost of the company's global
empire. (bit.ly/1QvRWR3)
City regulators are to investigate the role of HBOS's senior
management in the near-collapse of the bank during the financial
crisis more than seven years ago. (bit.ly/1Vu2IZn)
The Telegraph
TSB's profits dived in 2015 as it offered customers
attractive deals to switch banks in its campaign to grow into a
serious challenger to the biggest lenders in the country. (bit.ly/1SeHqkW)
Darrell Read, an ex-ICAP broker accused of helping the
convicted trader Tom Hayes rig Libor, has been found not guilty
by a London jury, a day after the panel acquitted five other men
in a major setback to the Serious Fraud Office. (bit.ly/1ZXqjmC)
Sky News
The private equity group which owns Dr Martens is turning
its attention to another fashion brand with an offer to buy a
stake in Reiss, the high street retailer. (bit.ly/1WQhgE7)
The Chancellor has delayed the sale of a final chunk of
Lloyds shares this spring, blaming the move on "market
turbulence". (bit.ly/23wQTrb)
The Independent
Apple is recalling some of its wall plug chargers, after
rare cases when the chargers break and can cause electric shock.
(ind.pn/1ZXr2nH)
A company behind ground-breaking image recognition software
dubbed "the Shazam for clothes" has signed up John Lewis as its
first big British high-street customer. (ind.pn/1SlFMfy)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Andrew Hay)