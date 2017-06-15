June 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* The chief executive of Firstgroup Plc has had his
723,415 pounds ($922,571) annual bonus withheld because of the
Croydon tram crash in which seven people died and 58 were
injured. bit.ly/2sgtuxl
* One of London's most distinctive modern buildings could be
up for sale with a price tag of 1 billion pounds. Safra Group,
the Brazilian banking group controlled by Joseph Safra, is said
to be mulling options for a sale of the Gherkin, according to
EG, a property magazine. bit.ly/2sg98Ei
The Guardian
* The Bank of England has edged closer to raising interest
rates as a deeper split emerged among its committee of
policymakers, with three out of eight voting for an immediate
rise to keep inflation in check. bit.ly/2sg6QW4
* More than half of WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc's
shareholders have failed to back the supermarket's bosses' pay
package in a massive protest vote at the company's annual
shareholder meeting. bit.ly/2sguIsC
The Telegraph
* Greece avoided a summer default last night as it secured
billions of euros in fresh financial aid even as creditors
dashed Athens' hopes for a comprehensive debt relief deal.bit.ly/2sgBmPm
* Administrators to Arrium Ltd said that a private
equity consortium consisting of Newlake Alliance, JB Asset
Management and Korean steel maker Posco had been
named a preferred bidder for Arrium, beating out Sanjeev Gupta's
Liberty Industries Group. bit.ly/2sgjtjB
Sky News
* Trustees to the Co-Operative Bank Plc's 10
billion pounds pension scheme are demanding a large sum from the
struggling lender's bondholders to end the impasse over the
bank's future, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2sgkOXZ
* The parent company of British Airways is estimating it
will lose 80 million pounds after the catastrophic failure of
the airline's IT systems last month. The forecast was revealed
to the International Consolidated Airlines Group SA AGM
by chief executive Willie Walsh, who apologised again for the
global disruption but congratulated staff on the way they
handled the glitch. bit.ly/2sgs5H5
The Independent
* Airbnb has said that it expects to boost communities in
Europe, which is its biggest market, by an estimated 340 billion
euros of economic output by 2020 and that it will support an
estimated 1 million jobs across the region by that year. ind.pn/2sg7WRk
* Spotify now has over 140 million users worldwide, a surge
of around 40 million users over the past year alone, the online
music platform announced on Thursday. ind.pn/2sgna9d
($1 = 0.7841 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)