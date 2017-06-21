June 22 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Business groups applauded a more pro-business tone from
the government in the Queen's Speech yesterday, but warned that
they were still in the dark over future trading arrangements. bit.ly/2sCpIyn
* Hornby Plc's Roger Canham, fresh from seeing off a
challenge to his position, resigned as executive chairman with
immediate effect. bit.ly/2sCtk3v
The Guardian
* Just 24 hours after Bank of England governor Mark Carney
said the state of the economy and the uncertainty caused by
Brexit meant borrowing costs should stay on hold, the bank's
chief economist, Andy Haldane said it would be prudent to
tighten policy before the end of the year. bit.ly/2sCjWNg
* Tesco is to close a call centre in Cardiff,
putting 1,100 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2sCk6Em
The Telegraph
* Drinks giant Diageo has agreed to pay up to $1
billion to buy George Clooney's tequila company, Casamigos. bit.ly/2sCsl3f
* The Serious Fraud Office appears to have been granted a
reprieve from plans to abolish it in a U-turn that came just a
day after the organisation targeted Barclays with the
first criminal charges ever brought against a bank over the
financial crisis. bit.ly/2sCF7yS
Sky News
* AS Watson Group, which is part of the vast Asian
conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, has tabled an
indicative offer for Holland and Barrett, whose owner has kicked
off an auction of the business, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2sCCm0r
* Uber's troubled chief executive, Travis Kalanick, has quit
following a revolt by major shareholders. bit.ly/2sCmefu
The Independent
* Starbucks will hire 2,500 refugees across Europe
by 2022 as part of a wider plan that sparked a social media
backlash when it was announced in January. ind.pn/2sCHdP2
* The co-founder of Cobra beer, Karan Bilimoria, has said
that he does not think that Britain will end up leaving the EU,
once people become aware of the full impact a split will have on
business and the economy. ind.pn/2sCplUN
