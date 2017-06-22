June 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* A state-backed Chinese operator is among the companies shortlisted to run the new HS2 railway, the first bidder for a rail franchise from mainland China. bit.ly/2rXiuYL

* Central banking may have become too political and policymakers too overstretched to manage interest rates properly, a leading Bank of England ratesetter, Kristin Forbes, suggested yesterday. bit.ly/2rWrxcJ

The Guardian

* Britain's vote to leave the EU has squeezed living standards, hit consumer spending and dampened the country's growth prospects, according to an analysis by Guardian of economic news over the year since the referendum shows. bit.ly/2rWSg8R

* The price of British strawberries could rise by more than a third if the UK cannot ensure access to European workers after Brexit, The National Farmers' Union said. bit.ly/2rX92EJ

The Telegraph

* Peter Hambro has lost his bid to stop a major Russian investor from filleting the board of Petropavlovsk, the gold mining company he co-founded more than 20 years ago. bit.ly/2rXhHHv

* Fears of a clampdown on China's swashbuckling corporate empire builders are mounting after authorities in Beijing began gathering financial intelligence on big-spending conglomerates. bit.ly/2rWDwqt

Sky News

* The new chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, Emma Walmsley, is pursuing a sale of MaxiNutrition, which was bought in 2010 for 162 million pounds ($205.38 million) , according to Sky News. bit.ly/2rWRW9Y

* Malcolm Barr, who works for JP Morgan, one of the world's largest banking institutions, said of the Brexit negotiations: "I'm not convinced that (the UK is) really very well prepared at all, to be perfectly blunt." bit.ly/2rX2VR0

The Independent

* The reckless rise of artificial intelligence is going to be much more disruptive for the London technology scene in the longer run than Britain's departure from the EU, according to musician, will.i.am. ind.pn/2rX1KB1

* McDonald's has launched its long-awaited home delivery trial in the UK after teaming up with Uber's takeaway service across parts of London, Nottingham and Leeds. ind.pn/2rWHRtZ ($1 = 0.7888 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)