LONDON, June 9 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
SUNDAY TIMES
OSBORNE KICKS OFF LLOYDS SALE
Finance minister George Osborne is expected to use his
Mansion House speech to signal an early sale of the government's
stake in Lloyds Banking Group. The sale of discounted
shares to the public could raise up to 17 billion pounds ($26
billion).
ROYAL MAIL FLOAT HIT BY PENSION ROW
Royal Mail plans to cap retirement payments for
postal staff have angered unions and could cause problems for
the state-owned postal service's planned float. The
Communication Workers' Union has rejected proposals from Royal
Mail to cap increases in pensionable pay at the rate of
inflation for its final salary scheme members.
SMALL INVESTORS FACE BIG LOSSES IN CO-OP RESCUE
Plans being discussed with the Bank of England's Prudential
Regulation Authority may mean bondholders in the Co-operative
Bank lose between 20 percent and 30 percent of their
cash as part of a restructuring plan to plug a capital
shortfall.
SEVERN TRENT SUITORS WEIGH LAST-DITCH BID
The consortium made up of a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund
and two pension companies is weighing up a fourth bid approach
for water firm Severn Trent after the utility rejected
its latest offer on Friday.
WATCHDOG REJECTS TWO FOR L&G FINANCE CHIEF
The City regulator has rebuffed two candidates for the
position of Chief Financial Officer at Legal & General,
including senior accountant Oliver Tant.
VIRGIN WINES FOR SALE
Online wine firm Direct Wines is considering selling the
British operations of Virgin Wines. German wine seller Hawesko
is the favourite to buy Virgin.
AA AND SAGA TO SPLIT AFTER DEBT DEAL
Acromas, the parent of breakdown service the AA and
over-fifties specialist Saga, is preparing a refinancing that
could split up the company, one of Britain's largest private
firms.
PUNCH IN BID TO KNOCK OUT LOANS
Pubs firm Punch Taverns is expected to propose a new
restructuring plan this week to help it shake off its debt.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
TOUGHER RULES FOR BANKERS
The report from the parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards is expected to recommend a radical overhaul of the way
that bankers who oversee failed institutions are punished.
TREASURY 'INTERFERED' IN CO-OP BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES
Lord Levene has written to the finance minister George
Osborne alleging that political interference played a role in
the failed deal to sell over 600 Lloyds Banking branches to the
Co-op.
BSKYB IN BROADBAND PRICE WAR WITH BT OVER NEW SPORTS OFFER
BSkyB is set to announce significant price cuts to
its broadband packages as it responds to competition from BT's
free sports TV channels.
SUITORS ON VERGE OF WALKING AWAY FROM SEVERN TRENT BID
The consortium trying to buy Severn Trent is on the verge of
walking away after its third offer was spurned by the utility's
board.
CITY GRANDEE SIR ROGER CARR CONFIRMED AS BAE CHAIRMAN
Centrica chairman Roger Carr is expected to be
confirmed as the new chairman of defence giant BAE Systems
this week.
CENTRICA SEEKS PARTNERS FOR IRISH ENERGY COMPANY BID
British Gas owner Centrica is planning an initial bid for
Ireland's state energy firm Bord Gais Energy, ahead of a first
round deadline this week. Centrica is talking to possible
partners about raising a joint bid for the energy supplier,
whose sale could fetch 1 billion pounds.
BLAIR STRIKES GOLD IN DEAL WITH MONGOLIA
Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair has negotiated a
contract to advise the Mongolian government as the country
undergoes a rapid economic transformation underpinned by the
vast copper and gold mine Oyu Tolgoi. The government has been in
dispute with Rio Tinto over issues relating to
the mine.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
PAYDAY LENDERS FACE COMPETITION PROBE
The Office of Fair Trading is expected to refer the payday
loans industry to competition regulator the Competition
Commission. It is concerned that there is no legal power to
restrict "irresponsible" lending to borrowers who cannot afford
to repay.
INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY
German bank Commerzbank has launched court
proceedings in Britain against Turkish billionaire and founder
of Turkcell Mehmet Karamehmet, according to documents
seen by the paper. It is unclear what the dispute is about.