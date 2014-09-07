LONDON, Sept 7 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BRANSON U-TURN AS NEW BRITISH AIRLINE TO SHUT

Britain's Virgin is set to close its domestic airline Little Red just 18 months after it was launched with a promise to take on British Airways and cut fares.

MORRISONS TO STAND BY "BONKERS" PAYOUT

British supermarket Morrisons will try to woo the City this week by promising to stand by its 300 million pound ($490 million) dividend, even as analysts warn that it needs to be hacked back.

BATTLE OVER BANKERS' BONUSES

Britain's Treasury is to clash with the European Union on Monday in a last-ditch effort to overturn a cap on bankers' bonuses, arguing in Europe's top court that rules limiting rewards are an unjustified intrusion.

BT UNDER FIRE FROM RIVALS OVER DATA LINKS NETWORK

BT is under attack from rivals over it monopoly on high-capacity data links, casting a shadow over the long-term prospects of its Openreach network division, which is the main cash cow funding ventures in sport and mobile.

MORRISONS UNDER PRESSURE WITH PROFITS SET TO HALVE

Profits are set to have halved amid plunging sales when troubled British supermarket chain Morrisons unveils half-year results this week, piling further pressure on embattled chief executive Dalton Philips.

FIRST UTILITY SETS SIGHTS ON EUROPE

Independent energy company First Utility, which is the next biggest energy provider after Britain's dominant "big six", is considering launching overseas, its chief executive has said.

NUMBER COULD BE UP FOR MOBILE FIRM PHONES4U

Phones4U's future has been plunged into doubt as its private equity owner BC Partners considers options for the mobile phone retailer, which could include it pulling the plug on it, after the loss of key contracts.

KEY DEVELOPMENT AT MAMAS & PAPAS

British babywear specialist Mamas & Papas is facing a crunch vote on Wednesday that will decide whether it falls into administration or will be freed from burdensome rent agreements.