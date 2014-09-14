LONDON, Sept 14 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

YES VOTE TO SPARK PENSION CRISIS AT RBS

Royal Bank of Scotland could face a giant funding gap of up to 5.6 billion pounds ($9.11 billion) in its pension scheme if the country votes to become an independent nation this week.

Many of Britain's biggest companies, including BP and Lloyds Banking Group, would also be affected, with a black hole of about 100 billion pounds opening up in the UK's corporate retirement plans, according to analysis by the investment bank Credit Suisse.

The funding gap could emerge because pension schemes with members in both Scotland and the rest of the UK could be deemed "cross border" after a "yes" vote. Under EU rules, these schemes must be "fully funded" at all times.

PHONES 4U JOBS AT RISK AS CREDITORS CLOSE IN

The future of more than 6,000 Phones 4u workers has been thrown into doubt after the heavily indebted high street chain prepared for talks with its creditors.

The mobile phone seller has hired advisers to restructure its colossal debts. The process could see its private equity owner handing control of Phones 4u to its bondholders.

250 MLN STG PAINT SALE, FARROW AND BALL BRUSHES UP FOR FLOAT

Farrow & Ball could add a splash of colour to the stock market after its private equity owner put the company on the block.

Farrow & Ball is owned by European Capital, which paid 100 million pounds eight years ago. Sources said the company could now be valued at about 250 million pounds.

MICK THE MINER BUILDS UP WAR CHEST

Mick Davis, the former boss of Xstrata, has strengthened his fundraising team as he seeks to top up a $4 billion war chest amassed to launch a mining giant.

PHONE RECYCLER DIALS UP LISTING

A company that recycles old mobile phones is eyeing a 70 million pound stock market float following a fresh round of fund raising from investors. Redeem, based in Falkirk, could list on AIM next year.

SPURS RAIDERS STRIKE FIRST DEAL IN CAPITAL

The club of American businessmen pursuing Tottenham Hotspur has made an early strike on north London, agreeing a deal to fund a 400 million pound development in Islington.

JP MORGAN GIVES UP ON NEW HQ IN CANARY WHARF

JP Morgan is set to scale back its ambitions in London by selling a site in Canary Wharf once earmarked for a new 1.5 billion headquarters.

BONUSES SPARK REVOLT AT DIAGEO

Diageo, the Smirnoff-to-Guinness drinks group, faces an investor rebellion over boardroom pay at its annual meeting this week.

SHIP COMES IN FOR GOLDMAN AND PRU

Two of the shareholders in Britain's biggest ports operator have put a third of the business up for sale.

The auction by Goldman Sachs and the Prudential is expected to put a value of more than 4 billion pounds on Associated British Ports, which owns and runs 21 sites across Britain including the Humber ports and Southampton.

CITY ISSUES FINAL PLEA TO SCOTS

Britain's most senior business leaders have warned of serious economic consequences if the Scottish people vote for independence.

In a survey of FTSE 100 chairman carried out exclusively for The Sunday Telegraph with days to go before the referendum, nearly 80 percent said a Yes vote would have a significant negative economic effect on the UK.

TECH GIANT: GOVERNMENT I.T. SYSTEMS FACE TURMOIL

Britain's tax and benefit infrastructure would face a massive upheaval if Scotland votes for independence, one of the world's largest tech firms has warned.

Hewlett-Packard, the American information technology giant which runs many of the UK government's most valuable outsourcing contracts, is drawing up contingency plans for the split that a Yes vote would require.

BID TO PRIVATISE CHANNEL 4 BLOCKED BY MINISTERS

Proposals to privatise Channel 4 were drawn up by the government earlier this year but the idea was blocked by Vince Cable and the Liberal Democrats.

SUITOR FOR A SUITOR, HI-TECH FIRM ON THE BLOCK

A British manufacturer of hi-tech defence equipment including suits which protect fighter pilots from the effects of extreme gravitational pull, is exploring a sale.

Survitec, which also makes safety and survival equipment, has been put on the block by its private equity backers.

US BACKERS PLAN TO OFFLOAD PHASE EIGHT FOR 300 MLN STG

Towerbrook, the owner of Phase Eight, is pressing ahead with a sale of the women's fashion retailer that is expected to fetch 300 million pounds.

BURTON'S IN BID TO UNITE UK BISCUIT GIANT

The owner of Jammy Dodgers is attempting an ambitious merger with the company behind McVities digestives and Jaffa Cakes, in a move that would create a new British snack group.

Burton's Biscuits is to take part in an international bid battle for United Biscuits, its bigger rival, after it was put up for sale by its private equity owners.

BANKS GET FAST TRACK OUT IF SCOTLAND GOES IT ALONE

The Treasury is poised to bring in rules to allow banks and insurers to fast-track moves south of the border if Scotland votes for independence.