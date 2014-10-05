LONDON Oct 5 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

TESCO TO CLEAR OUT BOARD AFTER PROFITS DEBACLE

Tesco is set for a boardroom clearout after a string of profit warnings and the discovery of a 250 million pound ($400 million) hole in its first-half accounts.

Britain's biggest supermarket is close to appointing a clutch of new non-executive directors. It is understood that up to three were due to have been named 10 days ago, but the shake-up was put on hold because of the profit debacle.

One candidate thought to have been approached is Patrick Kennedy, the outgoing boss of bookmaker Paddy Power, though sources said nothing had been agreed.

OIL GIANT PULLS PLUG ON NORTH SEA FIELDS

The American oil giant once hailed as the saviour of the North Sea is to quit Britain after putting all of its fields up for sale.

Apache Corporation, which is the North Sea's third-biggest producer behind BP and Royal Dutch Shell , has hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer. Apache's exit marks a dramatic about-face from one of the biggest investors in the North Sea.

MoD BOOST FOR WESTLAND

Britain's last remaining helicopter factory could be handed a lifeline after the Ministry of Defence opted to broaden its hunt for new Apache attack helicopters.

American defence giant Boeing, which makes the Apache, had hoped to win the 1 billion pound contract, bypassing Yeovil-based AgustaWestland, with which it worked to supply Britain's existing fleet of 66 Apaches. However, defence secretary Michael Fallon is believed to have decided to open up the procurement to competition.

FRENCH INVESTORS ON TRACK TO NET BRITAIN'S STAKE IN EUROSTAR

Two French infrastructure investors have emerged as potential bidders for the taxpayer's 40 percent stake in the Eurostar Channel tunnel train service.

Paris-based Antin Infrastructure Partners and Ardian, the private equity company spun out of French insurer Axa, are contemplating bids for the slice of the train operator. The government put the stake up for sale last December as part of a plan to privatise 10 billion pounds of state assets.

WONGA FOUNDER GRABS 4 MILLION POUND FAREWELL

The founder of Wonga received a multimillion-pound payoff after he was ousted as chief executive last year. The controversial payday lender bought a chunk of Errol Damelin's holding when he stepped down from day-to-day running of the company.

INDIANS SWOOP ON LONDON MINING

Indian conglomerate Jindal is considering an eleventh-hour move for London Mining, which is battling big debts, a crash in the iron ore price and the Ebola outbreak. The shares closed last week at 4 pence after it said it was in talks with a strategic partner but warned that any deal would virtually wipe out investors.

A takeover by Jindal could involve African Minerals . The London-listed miner founded by tycoon Frank Timis runs a bigger operation nearby.

CRH TO SELL BRICKS AS CEMENT BID LOOMS

The building materials supplier CRH is selling its clay brickwork division for up to 600 million pounds as it prepares to bid for a group of cement businesses worth 4 billion pounds. City sources said the FTSE 100 company had hired bankers from JP Morgan to find a buyer for the division, which makes brick products for homes and gardens.

BP PUMPS CASH INTO ROSNEFT

BP arranged a $1.5 billion loan for Rosneft only three weeks before Europe and America imposed fresh sanctions on the Kremlin-controlled oil giant. The FTSE 100 company brought together a syndicate of banks to make the cash payment to Rosneft in exchange for future oil production, to be sold by BP.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

KAYE FAMILY AIMS TO REUNITE PIZZA CHAINS

One of Britain's most successful restaurant dynasties, the Kaye family, is cooking up a bold plan to reunite three of the country's best known Italian restaurant chains as part of a 500 million pound deal.

The Kayes are believed to have held talks with private equity firms Advent and TPG to bid for Aim-listed Prezzo as well as Ask and Zizzi, all of which were founded by family members.

MPS ON ALERT OVER CYBER CRIME THREAT

An influential group of MPs is investigating whether the financial system is at serious risk of cyber security breaches, amid growing concerns that customers and businesses are inadequately protected.

The House of Commons Treasury Select Committee has held a series of high-level meetings with regulators and other experts on cyber crime in recent months and is working towards investigating the issue further in the coming months.

BANKS TURN CORNER WITH FIRST RISE IN JOBS SINCE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Employment in banking has rebounded for the first time since the financial crisis, the strongest sign yet that the industry is finally beginning to recover from the events that almost brought down some of Britain's largest financial institutions.

The last job figures for the sector show a small annual rise in high street banking jobs in 2013, the first increase in five years, according to the British Bankers Association.

NETFLIX ROYAL DRAMA IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING

Netflix is preparing its first original British television commission, an historical epic called The Crown, following the life of the Queen.

It is expected to cost as much as the $100 million Netflix remake of House of Cards. Reed Hastings, chief executive of the subscription service, also confirmed it has held talks with Channel 4 about co-producing more British dramas.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

HIDDEN FEES FUEL A THIRD OF SUPERMARKET PROFITS

Supermarkets are making as much as a third of their profits from suppliers by demanding the type of charges that have led to the accounting scandal at Tesco.

The sums include penalty charges for late or incomplete shipments, bonuses for hitting sales targets, refunds for promotional discounts and one-off payments for a multitude of reasons, such as launching new products. (1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Goodman)