Headlines
JPMORGAN FACES NEW CRIMINAL PROBE OVER MORTGAGES
CARGILL EXPANDS IN ENERGY AS BANKS RETREAT
MONDELEZ RAISES BUYBACK TO $6 BLN
HILTON EYES RETURN TO PUBLIC MARKET
OLD MUTUAL HAILS HEAD START IN AFRICA'S 'VIRGIN TERRITORY'
GROUPON INVESTORS WELCOME BUYBACK AND NEW CHIEF
Overview
The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinising JPMorgan
Chase & Co's sale of mortgage-backed securities in a new
side to the government's probe of the bank that lost $6 billion
in a trading debacle last year.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill is expanding its
trading operation to move more oil, coal, natural gas and power,
despite the banking industry's retreat from physical energy
markets.
Mondelez International, the packaged food company
spun out of Kraft Foods, gave the go-ahead to a $4.8
billion boost to its share buyback programme.
Blackstone-controlled hotel conglomerate Hilton Worldwide is
considering a U.S. float that could mean a listing as soon as
early 2014, people familiar with the matter said.
Insurer Old Mutual's Chief Executive Julian
Roberts warned European rivals that they would find it difficult
follow its quick move into Sub-Saharan Africa.
Groupon on Wednesday appointed Eric Lefkofsky its new chief
executive, five months after the company ousted its founder,
Andrew Mason and named Lefkofsky its interim CEO.