Headlines
LLOYDS WARNS OF HELP TO BUY BUBBLE
()
SENATE TAKES OVER U.S. BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS
()
UK TO RELAX TOURIST VISA RULES FOR CHINESE
()
BANK EXPOSURE TO EU STATES' BONDS ON RISE
()
UK BANKS SET TO FACE PENSION PRESSURE
()
MERCK EXPLORES 'RISK-SHARING' DEALS
()
GULF OIL PRODUCTION HITS RECORD
()
UK BUSINESS FACES CYBER SECURITY CHALLENGE
()
Overview
The chief executive of Lloyds Bank has warned that the
government's "Help to Buy" mortgage scheme will risk creating a
dangerous bubble in property prices unless steps are taken to
boost the supply of new housing and free up planning
restrictions.
Senate leaders in the U.S were in talks on Sunday attempting to
resolve the stalemate over the debt ceiling even the country
risks a global recession if it runs out of money to pay its
bills.
British visa requirements for Chinese businessmen and tourists
will be relaxed as the chancellor, George Osborne, begins a
five-day tour for drumming-up Chinese investment in UK.
Banks and financial institutions are more exposed to domestic
sovereign funds since the eurozone crisis, raising concerns.
New rules requiring banks to split lower-risk deposit taken from
higher-risk investment and trading activities may force them to
inject millions more into their pensions funds.
Merck of Germany is planning to raise funds from external
investors to boost its prospects of developing new products.
The Gulf states are producing record levels of oil, even as U.S.
shale oil production was expected to surpass them and diminish
Gulf oil's importance.
Finance directors at more than half of the UK's biggest
companies say they do not have enough information to stave off
cyber attacks effectively.