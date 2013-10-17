Oct 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BOE'S TUCKER WARNS ON SHADOW BANKING RISK
FED COULD TAPER AS EARLY AS DECEMBER
PAYROLL FRIDAY NOW PAYROLL TUESDAY
SALMOND MEETS INEOS AND UNITE OVER GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY
GOOGLE SHARES HIT RECORD
GOLDMAN FIXED INCOME TRADING WORST IN CLASS
BARCLAYS TAKES NEW LIBOR RATE-RIGGING ALLEGATIONS TO APPEAL
COURT
GREEN COSTS TO BE TESTED IN ENERGY BILLS ROW
Overview
Paul Tucker, the Bank of England's outgoing deputy governor,
said regulators need to keep a stronger eye on hedge funds and
shadow banks and added it would be disastrous if the economic
fragility of banks was recreated outside the mainstream banking
sector.
The U.S. Federal Reserve could begin reducing its asset
purchases as early as December after the government shutdown
sabotaged a crucial month of data and dealt a blow to the
world's largest economy.
The next U.S. monthly employment report became a casualty of
the U.S. government shutdown with the Department of Labor saying
the data would be released after a delay of more than two weeks
on Tuesday.
Scottish National Party leader and Scotland's first
minister, Alex Salmond was involved in the talks between the
management and workers Grangemouth refinery and petrochemicals
complex. The management has closed off the refinery demanding
that workers accept changes to pay, pensions and union
representation in what has turned out to be Scotland's biggest
industrial dispute in years.
Google shares rose 8 percent to a record high after
the company managed a smooth transition of its advertising
business to smartphones and tablets from PCs.
Goldman Sachs managed to protect its profits by
slashing the amount of money set aside for year-end bonuses
after its fixed-income trading was worse than any other large
Wall Street bank's.
Barclays has approached the Court of Appeal to
overturn an earlier ruling that allowed Guardian Care Homes,
which is suing Barclays over interest-rate swaps, to amend its
claim to include Libor-related allegations.
UK Ministers will look at the green measures that have
contributed to rising fuel bills after British Gas
became the second energy company to increase energy prices.