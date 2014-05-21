May 21 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
PFIZER SCRAMBLES TO KEEP ASTRA BID ALIVE
GOLDMAN MOVES TO OFFLOAD METALS WAREHOUSES
CREDIT SUISSE UNDONE BY "BRAZEN" MISCONDUCT
GERMANY FINDS EVIDENCE OF FOREX RATE-FIXING
BP'S CHIEF ECONOMIST LEAVES FOR ABU DHABI INVESTMENT
AUTHORITY
Overview
Pfizer scrambled for support from AstraZeneca's
shareholders as the UK drugmaker rejected its offer of a
55 pound-per-share deal, and said there was no chance of renewed
talks.
Goldman Sachs has started the sale procedure for
Metro International Trade Services - its metal warehouses
network - calling it the right time to explore a sale, and the
business not strategic to its clients.
Credit Suisse's brazen misconduct and shamefully
inadequate internal inquiry led to the Swiss bank pleading
guilty to criminal wrongdoing, Attorney General cited as reasons
for the guilty plea.
Germany's financial watchdog charged Europe's biggest bank
HSBC, U.S. bank JPMorgan and France's Credit
Agricole with rigging financial benchmarks linked to
the euro, exposing them to potential fines.
BP's chief economist Christof Ruhl, who had been
overseeing the energy giant's long-term energy outlook, has
decided to leave the company to join as research head at Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)