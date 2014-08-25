The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Poroshenko calls snap parliamentary elections

François Hollande purges government after leftwing revolt

Burger King and Tim Hortons soar on merger talks

Deloitte warns on UK political risks

Lufthansa faces fresh threat of pilots' strike

Wickr butts into conversation on Wall St chatroom

Overview

Amidst an escalating standoff with Russia, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's pro-western president, called for snap parliamentary elections on Monday.

French President Francois Hollande on Monday evicted his Socialist government of leftwingers opposed to EU austerity.

The UK head of accounting firm Deloitte has warned that political uncertainty surrounding the general election in the United Kingdom next year is at the top of the corporate agenda.

Shares of fast-food chains Burger King and Tim Hortons rose on Monday after the companies revealed they were working on a potential merger that would result in tax savings for both companies.

Lufthansa has asked the German pilots' union VC to return to talks after the breakdown of pay discussions sparked fears of another costly strike.

Cyber security firm is in talks with banks and major financial services companies to create an alternative to Bloomberg instant messaging. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)