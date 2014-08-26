The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. deploys drones as it considers air strikes on Isis in Syria (on.ft.com/1pDSE3o)

EU looks to Italy's foreign minister as foreign policy chief

(on.ft.com/YWHb4E)

Warren Buffett defends Burger King's tax deal

(on.ft.com/1tALfms)

RBS faces 15 mln stg penalty for poor mortgage records and advice (on.ft.com/1qriqaB)

WPP profits rise despite sales 'ravaged' by strong pound

(on.ft.com/VPZ9DP)

Overview

The United States is preparing military options, including surveillance flights, to pressure Islamic State in Syria, U.S. officials said on Monday.

Europe's leaders are set to select Federica Mogherini, Italy's foreign minister, as EU foreign policy chief at a summit on Saturday, despite worries among some EU countries that she is too inexperienced and will not be tough enough on Russia.

Warren Buffett defended his role in Burger King's $11.4 billion acquisition of coffee and doughnuts chain Tim Hortons, that will see the U.S. fast food chain's headquarters move to Canada as part of the tax inversion deal.

The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority could fine Royal Bank of Scotland about 15 million pounds ($24.82 million) over its mortgage record-keeping and advice to borrowers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

WPP, the world's largest advertising company, said the strong British pound "ravaged" its revenues, wiping more than 400 million pounds $661.72 million) off its net sales in the first half of the year.

($1 = 0.6045 British Pounds) (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)