BRIEF-Premier Foods says renews partnership with Mondelez International
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BANK TRADERS FACE EURIBOR QUESTIONING
ANTITRUST CHIEF SENDS TOUGH MESSAGE TO EU TELECOMS
SWISS BANKS DRAWN INTO PETROBRAS SCANDAL
FINANCIAL SERVICES WOULD BE HIT HARDEST BY BREXIT
Overview
Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged.
Margrethe Vestager, Europe's new antitrust chief, warned the telecom sector, that mergers should not affect the "affordable prices" for consumers.
In a statement filed with a court in Parana, a former Petrobras executive said that he laundered about $100 million in bribes partly through a web of accounts in several Swiss banks.
According to a report by Open Europe, banks, insurers and other financial services would be most affected if Britain leaves the European Union.
