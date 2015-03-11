BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HUTCHISON WHAMPOA AND VIMPELCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS ON ITALY MERGER
UK LOOKS TO PAD OUT DEFENCE SPENDING
CREDIT SUISSE SURGES ON THIAM APPOINTMENT
TESCO REGISTERS BEST SALES IN 18 MONTHS
Overview
Hutchison and Vimpelcom who have been in talks for almost an year to merge their Italian mobile operations are now close to a deal being agreed, according to two people close to the discussions.
Prime Minister David Cameron has asked ministers whether Britain's defence budget can be boosted without actually spending more money to get to 2 percent of GDP.
Shares of Credit Suisse rose 8 percent yesterday after the announcement of Tidjane Thiam's appointment as the new chief executive.
Britain's Tesco, which has been struggling after a profit overstatement last year, registered its best sales performance in 18 months, according to Kantar Worldpanel, a consumer research group.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions