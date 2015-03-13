GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU BLOCKS HUNGARY'S 12 BLN EURO NUCLEAR DEAL WITH RUSSIA
SIR PHILIP GREEN SELLS BHS FOR 1 BLN POUNDS
COMMERZBANK MAKES $1.45 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH US
GSK TO SELL ASPEN STAKE FOR ALMOST $900M
Overview
The European Union has backed Euratom's decision to block Hungary's 12 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia, a move that will hold Hungary's plans to import fuel exclusively from Russia.
British retailer Philip Green said on Thursday his struggling department store chain BHS had been acquired by buyout firm Retail Acquisitions.
German lender Commerzbank AG has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to settle allegations it committed sanctions violations and failed to detect and report potential money laundering activities.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it plans to sell its stake in Aspen Pharmacare and expects to raise about $900 million.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
