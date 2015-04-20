April 20 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
EU UNDER PRESSURE AFTER HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS FEARED DEAD (on.ft.com/1bh8ywC)
CAMERON ECHOES THATCHER WITH PLANS FOR LLOYDS SELL-OFF (on.ft.com/1EgWYOX)
IMF CHIEF ENCOURAGES GREECE TO BRING REFORMS TO 'FRUITION'
(on.ft.com/1JjF23M)
DEUTSCHE BANK PREPARES TO SPIN OFF POSTBANK (on.ft.com/1H41IaT)
UK BANK SHAREHOLDERS WANT END TO BONUSES BASED ON ADJUSTED
EARNINGS (on.ft.com/1IZpdCK)
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AT HEART OF UK PRODUCTIVITY PROBLEM (on.ft.com/1OuXIzt)
Overview
EU countries were under pressure to take further steps to
prevent the loss of life of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea
after as many as 700 refugees were feared dead in an accident
off the Libyan coast.
David Cameron has promised that retail investors will take
part in a 9 billion pound ($13.46 billion) post-election
sell-off of Lloyds Banking Group shares.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde said she told Greek finance
minister Yanis Varoufakis last week that he needed to accelerate
reforms. She warned that patience was running out with the new
Syriza government in Athens.
Deutsche Bank is preparing to divest its Postbank
retail operation in response to sluggish markets. High quality
retail operation in response to sluggish markets. The divestment of
Postbank, which has 1,100 branches, would be biggest strategic
step yet for the bank under co-chief executives Anshu Jain and
Jürgen Fitschen.
Big shareholders in UK banks want lenders to stop paying
bonuses based on adjusted earnings that exclude fines,
restructuring costs and non-core units, raising the prospect of
protest votes at annual meetings starting this week.
Financial Times research shows that the stagnation of
productivity in the UK since 2008 is largely explained by just
four sectors - professional services, telecommunications and
computing, banking and finance and manufacturing.
($1 = 0.6685 pounds)
