The European Union will on Wednesday accuse Russia's Gazprom of illegal abuse of its dominant position in Europe's gas market, unveiling antitrust charges that threaten to inflame already difficult relations with Moscow.

The Bank of England has written to the U.S. Treasury asking why Berkshire's reinsurance operation - among the world's most powerful - was left off a provisional list of "too big to fail" institutions drawn up by the Financial Stability Board.

Up to 1 million Syrians and sub-Saharan migrants are waiting in Libya to cross to Europe, an Italian official said on Monday as European ministers pledged to increase the funding and range of the EU's task force in the Mediterranean.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Plc, to reach a joint "mega settlement" to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets. The settlement would see some institutions pay about $1 billion each.

The UK ordered Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman to sell his North Sea gas fields, giving him just three months to comply or lose operating rights.

