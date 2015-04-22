April 23 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times.
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
"FLASH CRASH" CHARGES SPARK ALARM OVER REGULATION OF US
MARKETS (on.ft.com/1G8lxZl)
TESCO TAKES FIRST STEPS ON LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY (on.ft.com/1yQxup1)
PUNTERS PLACE MORE BETS ON ED MILIBAND AS UK PRIME MINISTER
(on.ft.com/1bwktH2)
TECH PIONEER TAKES ROLLS-ROYCE HELM (bloom.bg/1GjYnEx)
HSBC TO STAND BY LEADERSHIP DESPITE SHAREHOLDER COMPLAINTS
(on.ft.com/1IJsMK8)
Overview
Navinder Singh Sarao, A UK trader accused of contributing to
the 2010 "flash crash" in equity markets began a fight against
extradition on Wednesday. He was granted bail in a London court
as allegations that he played a role in triggering a dramatic
plunge in equity prices revived anxiety in Washington over
shortcomings in the workings of the world's largest stock
market.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis claimed Tesco was not
only over the worst of the crisis triggered by a 250 million
pound profit overstatement last September but said there were
tentative signs of recovery.
Gamblers are starting to favour Labour's Ed Miliband to
become the next prime minister as opinion polls show no sign of
a decisive swing back to the Conservatives.
Warren East, the former head of Arm Holdings, will
become chief executive of Rolls-Royce, replacing John
Rishton, who shocked investors on Wednesday by saying will step
down in July.
HSBC is determined to shake off shareholder complaints and
stand by its chairman and chief executive as it braces for at
its annual meeting on Friday.
