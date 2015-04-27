April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TIGHT UK ELECTION WORRIES EU ALLIES (on.ft.com/1KkMRYf)

NEPAL RESCUERS BATTLE TO REACH VICTIMS (on.ft.com/1DqRDgY)

UK GOVERNMENT WARNS BP OVER POTENTIAL TAKEOVER (on.ft.com/1DqpqGY)

PIËCH DEPARTURE LEAVES VOLKSWAGEN WITH A LARGE VOID TO FILL (on.ft.com/1DNKRCf)

EBAY BACKS GOOGLE OVER BRUSSELS INQUIRY (on.ft.com/1A2AIBd)

Overview

EU diplomats and politicians fear that the UK's neck-and-neck general elections will result in a fragile government and even set a course for a British exit from the bloc just as Europe faces a renewed Russian threat and a lingering economic crisis.

Nepal has turned to its two Asian neighbours, India and China, and the rest of the international community to assist with the aftermath of a devastating weekend earthquake, as the death toll from the disaster rose to 2,800.

The British government has told BP Plc it would oppose any potential takeover of the company. The vulnerability of BP to a takeover has been discussed at a senior level in Whitehall since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, when an explosion on a rig working under contract for the company killed 11 men and triggered the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history.

The resignation of Ferdinand Piëch, the dominant force at Volkswagen for more than two decades, leaves a void at the top of the German carmaker.

Ebay Inc' chief executive, John Donahoe, said in an interview with the Financial Times that barriers were breaking down between different areas of online commerce. The auction website chief's comments support arguments already made by Google Inc in its first response to the European Commission's landmark competition case. (Compiled by Supriya Kurane)