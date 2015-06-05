(In headline and dateline, fixes date to June 5.)
Headlines
ALL EYES ON GULLIVER AS HE PREPARES SECOND HSBC SHAKE-UP
PLAN (on.ft.com/1RNuUpj)
FCA TO FINE LLOYDS RECORD 100 MLN STG OVER PPI
(on.ft.com/1M8TQUo)
ENERGY CHIEFS URGE EU TO ALLOW FRACKING
(on.ft.com/1IgGZPf)
WORLDPAY READIES FOR 6 BLN STG LONDON FLOAT
(on.ft.com/1BN7CXh)
Overview
HSBC Holdings Plc chief executive is set to
announce plans next week regarding thousands of job cuts,
selling operations in Brazil and Turkey .
Britain's financial regulator will fine Lloyds Banking Group
more than 100 million pounds ($154 million) for
failings in the way it handled complaints about mis-sold loan
insurance.
Statoil ASA and ExxonMobil Corp chiefs are
calling on policy makers to re-examine the contentious drilling
process. Chief executive of Statoil said Europe could see a
natural gas renaissance similar to that in the United States if
governments allowed fracking in the region.
Payment processing company Worldpay is set to hire six
banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley,
to lead the company's London stock market listing, valued at 6
billion pounds.
