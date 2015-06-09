June 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

G7 AGREE TO PHASE OUT FOSSIL FUELS THIS CENTURY

RBS ORDERED TO HAND OVER LIBOR DOCUMENTS

APOLLO IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO BUY GLASSMAKER VERALLIA

BOOTS CUTS JOBS IN SHIFT TO DIGITAL SALES

G7 leaders agreed the world should stop the use of fossil fuels this century. They said they support cutting global greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent to 70 percent by 2050 from 2010 levels.

A high court in London asked the Royal Bank of Scotland to hand over documents regarding its negotiations with the FCA over its fine for Libor manipulation. Some documents will be inspected by the judge, while others are to be disclosed to the claimant, Property Alliance Group, which is seeking 30 million pounds, in damages, from the bank.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is in talks to buy Sanit-Gobain's Verallia unit for about 2.95 billion euros. The firm has won the bidding, beating four other bidders for the division including Blackstone Group LP, CVC Capital Partners, Ardian and Portuguese group Ba Vidro.

British health and beauty retailer Boots is cutting about 700 jobs as part of an overhaul of its business.