Steve Webb, who oversaw some of the biggest reforms to pensions in a century in the coalition government before he lost his parliamentary seat in May, is poised to join Royal London, the UK's biggest mutual life and retirement group, which once criticised him for making "headline grabbing" policy.

Italian defence group Finmeccanica is no longer looking to sell DRS Technologies, the U.S. electronics business it acquired for $5.2 billion in 2008, due to the improved performance of the unit.

Pearson Plc is in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist magazine, to the other shareholders in the group, with one, Italy's Agnelli family, confirming it wants to increase its stake. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)