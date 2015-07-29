July 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Disneyland Paris faces Brussels pricing probe (on.ft.com/1D7l1Qp)
HeidelbergCement takes over Italcementi (on.ft.com/1IpIZlr)
Ofcom claims Royal Mail breached competition law (on.ft.com/1IpJ5JU)
Overview
The European Commission told France to investigate whether
Disneyland Paris is unfairly overcharging British and German
customers on the basis of where they live.
HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of
Italcementi in a deal that values its smaller Italian
rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), less than three weeks
after Holcim and Lafarge completed their $44 billion cement
mega-merger.
Britain's postal regulator Ofcom said Royal Mail has
breached competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were
designed to be more expensive for any firm looking to run a
rival mail delivery service.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
