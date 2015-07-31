July 31 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GEORGE OSBORNE PROPOSES TO CAP PUBLIC SECTOR PAY-OFFS AT
AMAZON PAYS $250 MLN TO SIGN DEPARTING TOP GEAR TRIO FOR NEW
Overview
George Osborne on Friday will set out plans to end
six-figure severance payments for civil servants as he tries to
save about 100 million pounds ($156.00 million) a year by
curbing pay-offs.
Britain's former BBC "Top Gear" host Jeremy Clarkson has
signed an exclusive deal with Amazon to present a new
motoring show for the online retailer's subscription service
alongside co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.
InterContinental Hotels Group has held early stage
talks with Starwood Hotels & Resorts over a union to
create the world's largest hotel group, said two people familiar
with the discussions.
($1 = 0.6410 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)