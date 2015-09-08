Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BRUSSELS CLEARS $14 BLN GE-ALSTOM DEAL, BUT WITH CONDITIONS

FORMER SAINSBURY CHIEF JOINS TERRA FIRMA

WORLD BANK CHIEF ECONOMIST WARNS FED TO DELAY RATE RISE

Overview

General Electric won European Union antitrust clearance to buy Alstom's power unit for $14 billion, its largest takeover, after agreeing to sell some of the French company's assets to Ansaldo Energia.

Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket chain operator J Sainsbury Plc, is joining Guy Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners as vice chairman.

The U.S. Federal Reserve should hold off raising interest rates until the global economy is more stable, the World Bank's chief economist said. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)