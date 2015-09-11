Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FORMER STANCHART BANK CHIEF PETER SANDS TO ADVISE DOWNING STREET (on.ft.com/1iAFweQ)

CREDIT AGRICOLE IN $1 BLN US SANCTIONS MOVE

(on.ft.com/1JYCDeL)

EU COURT ACCUSED OF 'TORMENTING' BUSINESS

(on.ft.com/1O4s3ZI)

Overview

Ex-chief of Standard Chartered Plc Peter Sands, who stepped down in June, is now in talks to now be an informal policy adviser to Downing Street. Sands, however, will not have a direct role in regulation of the financial industry and will not be paid.

France's Credit Agricole SA is nearing an agreement to pay about $1 billion to resolve investigations into whether it illegally moved funds through the United States for blacklisted individuals and countries such as Sudan and Iran.

A top court of the EU was accused of "tormenting" business after ruling that workers who do not have fixed offices should also be paid for the travelling time to and from their first and last customers.

