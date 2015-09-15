Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Higher UK minimum wage is affordable, says think tank (on.ft.com/1ir7VEn)
UK seeks head start on 'internet of things' (on.ft.com/1ir8NJi)
Cameron urges other EU countries to raise aid spending (on.ft.com/1ircCOy)
Overview
Higher minimum wage in the United Kingdom, to take effect in
April, will increase the country's total pay bill 0.6 percent,
according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.
The UK 5G innovation centre will open at the University of
Surrey on Tuesday and will be Europe's largest academic research
centre, marking Britain's attempt to get a head start in the
development of "5G" mobile technology.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on a visit to
Lebanon and Jordan on Monday that it was vital to provide
support for refugees from Syria's civil war within the region to
discourage them from risking their lives in trying to reach
Europe.
