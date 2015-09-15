Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Global banks reach almost all 2019 capital standards (on.ft.com/1Qg9gIu)
Glencore launches $2.5 bln share placing to help cut debt
load (on.ft.com/1QgaoMp)
Former financial watchdog Lord Turner joins Prudential board
(on.ft.com/1QgamEf)
Overview
The world's 100 biggest banks all meet the tougher capital
requirements agreed during the financial crisis and are closer
to complying with new liquidity rules that come into force in
2019, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Tuesday.
Glencore Plc has launched a $2.5 billion share sale
as the miner-cum-trader moves to implement measures to cut its
large debt load and safeguard its investment grade credit
rating.
British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday it
had appointed Adair Turner, the former head of the country's
financial services regulator, as a non-executive director.
