Overview

Canada's environmental agency said on Tuesday it is investigating some 100,000 Volkswagen and Audi 2009-2015 model diesel cars sold there, and is in contact with its counterparts in the U.S. EPA and Volkswagen's Canadian unit.

Aberdeen Asset Management has been granted a business licence to operate in China, the British government said on Tuesday during an official visit to the country aimed at fostering trade and investment links.

France's Constitutional Court upheld a national law that banned one of Uber Technologies' car services that relies on non-professional drivers using their own vehicles, dealing another setback to the company in Europe.

