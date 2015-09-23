Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Canada joins widening probe into Volkswagen (on.ft.com/1V8uQpd)
Aberdeen Asset Management gains foothold in China (on.ft.com/1V8vIdz)
France's highest court upholds UberPop ban (on.ft.com/1V8w0B8)
Overview
Canada's environmental agency said on Tuesday it is
investigating some 100,000 Volkswagen and Audi
2009-2015 model diesel cars sold there, and is in contact with
its counterparts in the U.S. EPA and Volkswagen's Canadian unit.
Aberdeen Asset Management has been granted a
business licence to operate in China, the British government
said on Tuesday during an official visit to the country aimed at
fostering trade and investment links.
France's Constitutional Court upheld a national law that
banned one of Uber Technologies' car services that
relies on non-professional drivers using their own vehicles,
dealing another setback to the company in Europe.
