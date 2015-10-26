Oct 26 The following are the top stories in the
U.S. regulators are expanding their probe into Deutsche Bank
AG, as a money laundering investigation into one of
its Moscow units has begun to look at the possibility of
sanctions violations.
Britain's Aberdeen Asset Management, which has been
grappling with a slump in profitability and share price, has
begun to sound out potential buyers.
Top European Union official Janez Potocnik alerted the
European commissioner in charge of industrial policy in a letter
two years ago, saying carmakers were gaming European emissions
tests.
