Headlines

Overview World's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc is winding down its Global Ascent fund, which makes bets on bond and currency markets, and returning money to investors, the company said in a statement.

Syngenta AG is actively considering deals with rival companies, after it has rejected Monsanto Co's offer, Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare said in an interview to the Financial Times.

Barclays PLC has been fined $150 million by the New York Department of Financial Services for abusing the 'last look' trading system. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)