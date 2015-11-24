Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ITALY PLANS PART-PRIVATISATION OF RAILWAY GROUP FERROVIE DELLO STATO (on.ft.com/1SXJ0nA)

ASTRAZENECA SELLS US RIGHTS FOR GASTRO DRUG TO PERRIGO FOR $380 MLN (on.ft.com/1OcKTNV)

SPANISH LENDER BBVA ENTERS UK WITH ATOM DEAL

(on.ft.com/1YqmbMZ)

Overview

Italy is set to sell up to 40 percent of the country's state-owned railway group, Ferrovie dello Stato, to cut down country's high debt load.

AstraZeneca said on Monday it had finalised plans to divest its Crohn's disease drug Entocort by selling U.S. rights to the medicine to Perrigo for $380 million.

Spanish bank BBVA has acquired an almost 30 percent stake, worth 45 million stg, in UK's first digital-only lender Atom. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)