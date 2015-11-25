Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the


Headlines
Volkswagen faces probe over suspected tax evasion
(on.ft.com/1SiP0HB)
Brussels defies Germany to unveil plan for bank guarantee
fund (on.ft.com/21eT3uA)
Energy groups accused of inadequate action on carbon
emissions (on.ft.com/1MQ88sR)
Overview
German prosecutors have launched an investigation into
suspected tax evasion in connection with cheating on emissions
tests by Volkswagen, adding to the intense scrutiny
of Europe's biggest carmaker.
The European Commission proposed on Tuesday, a 45 billion
stg eurozone-wide deposit guarantee scheme, that would guarantee
all bank accounts up to 100,000 euros within the decade.
Former chief executive of BP Plc and ex-chairman of
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said in a report that oil and gas
companies need to adopt strategies such as shifting to renewable
energy technologies and cutting further investment in fossil
fuels to survive the global pressure to cut the use of fossil
fuels.
