Volkswagen faces probe over suspected tax evasion

Brussels defies Germany to unveil plan for bank guarantee fund

Energy groups accused of inadequate action on carbon emissions

German prosecutors have launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion in connection with cheating on emissions tests by Volkswagen, adding to the intense scrutiny of Europe's biggest carmaker.

The European Commission proposed on Tuesday, a 45 billion stg eurozone-wide deposit guarantee scheme, that would guarantee all bank accounts up to 100,000 euros within the decade.

Former chief executive of BP Plc and ex-chairman of Royal Dutch Shell Plc said in a report that oil and gas companies need to adopt strategies such as shifting to renewable energy technologies and cutting further investment in fossil fuels to survive the global pressure to cut the use of fossil fuels. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)