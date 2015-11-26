UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Payday lender Wonga to pilot 90-day loans
Renewables group Abengoa sends Spanish bank shares tumbling
Lloyds set to announce 1,000 job cuts
Overview
UK's largest payday lender is testing a 90-day loan, at a 0.8 percent interest rate a day, with an aim to make it more affordable to borrowers.
Spain's Abengoa started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday, resulting in a tumble of shares in Spanish banks over concerns that the country's lenders may be left with heavy losses.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil 1,000 job cuts on Thursday as part of a broader restructuring plan announced last year. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.