Headlines
Glencore expects to cut debt ahead of schedule
Sovereign wealth funds withdraw $19 billion from asset
managers
Bank of England approves all UK insurers on capital
Overview
Swiss-based Glencore is set to inform investors on Thursday,
in a call, that it expects to complete its $10.2 billion debt
reduction program, ahead of its schedule, that is before the end
of 2016.
According to data provider, eVestment, sovereign wealth
funds in the Gulf have been withdrawing money out of asset
managers at the fastest rate on record. About $19 billion was
pulled out in the third quarter.
British insurers Aviva Plc and Prudential Plc
were among 19 firms to have their capital calculation models
approved by the Bank of England on Saturday, enabling them to
lower costs under new rules.
