Glencore expects to cut debt ahead of schedule

Sovereign wealth funds withdraw $19 billion from asset managers

Bank of England approves all UK insurers on capital calculations (on.ft.com/1PNRHmV)

Swiss-based Glencore is set to inform investors on Thursday, in a call, that it expects to complete its $10.2 billion debt reduction program, ahead of its schedule, that is before the end of 2016.

According to data provider, eVestment, sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf have been withdrawing money out of asset managers at the fastest rate on record. About $19 billion was pulled out in the third quarter.

British insurers Aviva Plc and Prudential Plc were among 19 firms to have their capital calculation models approved by the Bank of England on Saturday, enabling them to lower costs under new rules.

