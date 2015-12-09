RPT-INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EDF powerless to stop exit from France's CAC 40 index
RBS legal chief jumps ship to Santander UK
Sofinnova raises 300 mln euros for European biotech investment (on.ft.com/1lsBl6u)
Overview
France's EDF is set to be replaced by Klepierre SA , the real estate investment company, in the blue-chip CAC 40 stock index. The change will be effective Dec. 21.
A top lawyer from Royal Bank of Scotland, John Collins, has resigned to join Santander UK in less than a year in the role at RBS.
Sofinnova Partners, one of Europe's biggest healthcare investors, raised 300 million euros for its latest venture fund.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized tack-on offering of $900,000,000 of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2023