Headlines

Russia issues international arrest warrant for Khodorkovsky (on.ft.com/1NDk0Rw)

Hague's Brexit stance angers Eurosceptics (on.ft.com/1NDkcjK)

Panmure Gordon warns of blow from IPO decline (on.ft.com/1NDkK98)

Overview

Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for Mikhail Khodorkovsky on suspicion of ordering a contract killing, investigators said on Wednesday, prompting the former oil tycoon to declare the Kremlin had gone mad.

Conservative Eurosceptics have accused Prime Minister David Cameron of deploying former Tory leaders William Hague and John Major to make the case for Britain staying in the EU.

Panmure Gordon said it expects a pre-tax loss of about 4.5 million pounds ($6.69 million) this year as a drop in equity issues and initial public offerings on Aim is taking its toll on the brokers advising these companies. ($1 = 0.6722 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)