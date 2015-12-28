Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Eurozone economists sceptical of more ECB asset purchases in
2016 (on.ft.com/1IxCfJn)
UK curbs on whiplash claims set to cut car premiums by 1 bln
stg (on.ft.com/1IxCKTF)
Metro Bank secures Williams & Glyn banker as IPO plans ripen
(on.ft.com/1IxDgRy)
Overview
The European Central Bank is not expected to increase the
size of its 1.46 trillion euros ($1.60 trillion) asset-purchase
programme in 2016 despite assurances by ECB chief Mario Draghi
that additional monetary stimulus is still on the table,
according to a poll of eurozone analysts by the Financial Times.
Britain's biggest insurers will pass on savings resulting
from an agreement with the government to eliminate spurious
insurance claims for whiplash injuries, saving their customers
an average 50 pounds ($74.60) a year off premiums.
Metro Bank has hired Mark Stokes, a senior banker from rival
challenger Williams & Glyn, as it nears a listing on the London
Stock Exchange, expected in February, according to people
familiar with the process.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
($1 = 0.6702 pounds)
