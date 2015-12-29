Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Virtual tours set scene for London property (on.ft.com/1ROxMof)

Cryan sells out of China to boost Deutsche Bank capital levels (on.ft.com/1ROxNIN)

Volvo gears up for its first bond issue (on.ft.com/1ROyGBf)

Overview

Los Angeles-based CBRE Group Inc will on Tuesday announce a two-year partnership with London-based start-up Virtual Walkthrough to enable 360-degree digital capture of UK offices available to let.

Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd to insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co for up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.06 billion) as the bank steps up efforts to strengthen its balance sheet under Chief Executive John Cryan.

Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group is preparing to issue bonds for the first time as a standalone carmaker, a move that people close to the Swedish company say could be a prelude to a stock market debut.

