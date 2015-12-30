Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The UK government risks damaging economic growth and causing job losses because of the strain it is putting on companies, the Confederation of British Industry warned, urging the Tories not to sacrifice prosperity for "short-term politics."

British peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle said it has lent more than 1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) to small UK businesses since the company was launched in 2010.

Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc on Tuesday expressed optimism over securing its next acquisition after unveiling plans to return over 2 billion pounds ($2.96 billion) to shareholders following the sale of its utility meter business. ($1 = 0.6749 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)