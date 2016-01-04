Jan 4The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* New EU authority budgets for 10 bank failures in four years

* Solvency II rules set to spark M&A surge in insurance sector

* Sberbank chief hits out at ECB regulation

Overview

The new EU authority, Single Resolution Board, that took over the role of closing down failing banks on January 1 has budgeted money that is enough to wind up 10 banks over the next four years.

The new Solvency II rules are expected to change the way European insurers do business and may lead to a string of merger and acquisition activity in the sector.

Sberbank's Chief Executive ,Herman Gref, has criticised the European Central Bank (ECB) and said the European banking sector will have a difficult period of time because of tough regulatory policy. He also criticised the ECB for forcing its eurozone subsidiary to be supervised by officials in Frankfurt.

