Headlines
* New EU authority budgets for 10 bank failures in four
years
(on.ft.com/1RjRnv8)
* Solvency II rules set to spark M&A surge in insurance
sector
(on.ft.com/1ODE6s9)
* Sberbank chief hits out at ECB regulation
(on.ft.com/1O4SPgo)
Overview
The new EU authority, Single Resolution Board, that took
over the role of closing down failing banks on January 1 has
budgeted money that is enough to wind up 10 banks over the next
four years.
The new Solvency II rules are expected to change the way
European insurers do business and may lead to a string of merger
and acquisition activity in the sector.
Sberbank's Chief Executive ,Herman Gref, has
criticised the European Central Bank (ECB) and said the European
banking sector will have a difficult period of time because of
tough regulatory policy. He also criticised the ECB for forcing
its eurozone subsidiary to be supervised by officials in
Frankfurt.
