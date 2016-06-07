June 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Burberry paid its chief executive, Christopher Bailey, 75 percent less last year than in the 2014-15 period after the British luxury brand failed to meet its profit target, meaning the boss lost out on his bonus and other incentives.

Banks will be encouraged to lend more to their weakest borrowers and take on excessive risks if global regulators go ahead with proposals to give banks less freedom to use their own models, the Institute of International Finance has warned.

Rothschild & Co and Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel said they plan to merge, a move that will combine their French private banking and asset management businesses and create a private bank with combined assets under management of about 34 billion euros ($38.63 billion).

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)