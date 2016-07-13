July 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Aberdeen reopens UK property fund to reduced withdrawals (on.ft.com/29QMevg)

*Hammond replaces Osborne as UK chancellor (on.ft.com/29QMhHM)

*Co-op Group to sell 298 small stores to McColl's (on.ft.com/29QNcIf)

*Royal Dutch Shell braced for North Sea strike (on.ft.com/29QOLFK)

Overview

*The Scottish group Aberdeen Asset Management has reopened its property funds for trading after liquidity issues forced a host of funds to halt withdrawals last week following the Brexit vote.

*George Osborne has stepped down from the British government and has been succeeded as chancellor by Philip Hammond.

*The Co-operative Group is to sell 298 of its smaller food shops to convenience store group McColl's, in a move designed to whittle down its portfolio of small sites and put the focus on larger outlets.

*Royal Dutch Shell is bracing for strike action on seven of its North Sea platforms in the biggest industrial dispute to hit UK oilfields for a decade. Workers for Wood Group, which provides maintenance services to Shell, voted on Wednesday in favour of strike action to protest against changes to pay and conditions. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)