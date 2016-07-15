BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
Headlines
*Bayer raises bid for Monsanto to $64 bln (on.ft.com/29U8JCC)
*BlackRock's chief warns of Brexit recession in UK (on.ft.com/29U8SpE)
*Elliott reports 13.2% stake in Poundland ahead of Steinhoff deal (on.ft.com/29U8QOs)
*Court rules in Microsoft's favour in a data privacy case(on.ft.com/29U9eMQ)
Overview
*German drug and crop chemical group Bayer AG raised its takeover bid for U.S. seed company Monsanto to $64 billion on Thursday.
*Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, warned that Britain's vote to leave the European Union will trigger a recession in the country's economy.
*Activist investor Elliott Advisors reported a 13.2 percent stake in British discount chain Poundland Group Plc on Thursday. A day earlier, South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV agreed a 450 million pound ($601.29 million) deal to buy Poundland.
*A US appeals court ruled on Thursday that the U.S. Government cannot force Microsoft to hand over a customer's email, stored in Ireland. ($1 = 0.7484 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock